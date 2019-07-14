Bottas takes pole by tiny margin

Update: Valtteri Bottas upstaged his team-mate Lewis Hamilton on Saturday when he secured pole position as Mercedes locked out the front row of the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix.

The Finn, who is 31 points adrift of defending five-time champion Hamilton in this year's title race, clocked a track record fastest lap of one minute and 25.093 seconds to outpace the local hero by just 0.006 seconds.

Valtteri Bottas celebrates claiming pole position for the British Grand Prix. Picture: Getty Images

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was third, 0.079 seconds adrift of Bottas, ahead of Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team-mate Pierre Gasly with four-time champion Sebastian Vettel sixth in the second Ferrari.

Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas (left) and Lewis Hamilton after the pair secured 1-2 on the starting grid for the British Grand Prix. Picture: AP

Australian Daniel Ricciardo was seventh for Renault ahead of British rookies Lando Norris of McLaren and Alex Albon of Toro Rosso. Nico Hulkenberg was 10th in the second Renault.

Bottas's success brought him his first British pole position. "It was really good and it reminds me of why we do this," said a smiling Bottas. "It's been really close with Lewis all weekend and I am really happy to get such a good lap and pole."

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel was second after third practice. Picture: Getty Images

Hamilton, who made two slight mistakes, said: "Congratulations to Valtteri - he did a really good job. It wasn't quite good enough... But this is the best Grand Prix of the year because of the energy this crowd and all these people bring."

Leclerc said: "I think Mercedes turned up the engine a little bit and they were so good in the corners, which we know we need to work on." It was Mercedes' 64th front row lockout of the grid for a Grand Prix.

SILVERSTONE STARTING GRID

1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/MER)

2. Lewis Hamilton (ENG/MER)

3. Charles Leclerc (MON/FER)

4. Max Verstappen (NED/RBR)

5. Pierre Gasly (FRA/RBR)

6. Sebastian Vettel (GER/FER)

7. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/REN)

8. Lando Norris (GBR/MCL)

9. Alexander Albon (THA/STR)

10. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/REN)

11. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/ALF)

12. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/ALF)

13. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/MCL)

14. Romain Grosjean (FRA/HAA)

15. Sergio Perez (MEX/RAC)

16. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/HAA)

17. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/STR)

18. Lance Stroll (CAN/RAC)

19. George Russell (GBR/WIL)

20. Robert Kubica

SILVERSTONE PRACTICE 3

1. Charles Leclerc (MON/FER) 1min 25.905sec

2. Sebastian Vettel (GER/FER) +0.026

3. Lewis Hamilton (ENG/MER) 0.049

4. Pierre Gasly (FRA/RBR) 0.213

5. Max Verstappen (NED/RBR) 0.535

6. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/MER) 0.551

7. Lando Norris (GBR/MCL) 0.784

8. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/REN) 1.040

9. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/REN) 1.060

10. Alexander Albon (THA/STR) 1.071

11. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/ALF) 1.131

12. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/MCL) 1.201

13. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/STR) 1.203

14. Romain Grosjean (FRA/HAA) 1.205

15. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/HAA) 1.370

16. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/ALF) 1.519

17. Lance Stroll (CAN/RAC) 1.639

18. Sergio Perez (MEX/RAC) 1.693

19. George Russell (GBR/WIL) 3.160

20. Robert Kubica (POL/WIL) 3.545

SILVERSTONE PRACTICE 2

1. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/MER) 1min 26.732sec

2. Lewis Hamilton (ENG/MER) +0.069

3. Charles Leclerc (MON/FER) 0.197

4. SebastianVettel (GER/FER) 0.448

5. Pierre Gasly (FRA/RBR) 0.517

6. Lando Norris (GBR/MCL) 0.814

7. Max Verstappen (NED/RBR) 0.830

8.Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/MCL) 1.255

9. Alexander Albon (THA/STR) 1.265

10. Sergio Perez (MEX/RAC) 1.270

11. Daniil Kvyat (RUS/STR)1.276

12. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/HAA) 1.327

13. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/ALF) 1.394

14. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/REN) 1.396

15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/REN) 1.485

16. Lance Stroll (CAN/RAC) 1.508

17. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/ALF) 1.562

18. Romain Grosjean (FRA/HAA)2.062

19. Robert Kubica (POL/WIL) 3.203

20. George Russell (GBR/WIL) 3.782

SILVERSTONE PRACTICE 1

1. PierreGasly (Fra/RBR) 1min27.173sec

2. Valtteri Bottas (Fin/Mer) +0.456

3. Max Verstappen (Ned/RBR) 0.836

4. Lewis Hamilton (Eng/Mer) 0.949

5. Charles Leclerc (Mon/Fer) 1.080

6. Sebastian Vettel (Ger/Fer) 1.131

7. Nico Hulkenberg (Ger/Ren) 1.630

8. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus/Ren) 1.858

9. Alexander Albon (Tha/Str) 1.920

10. Carlos Sainz Jr (Esp/McL) 1.989

11. Lando Norris (GBR/McL) 1.997

12. Sergio Perez (Mex/Rac) 2.280

13. Daniil Kvyat (Rus/Str) 2.327

14. Lance Stroll (Can/Rac) 2.484

15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita/Alf) 2.926

16. Kevin Magnussen (Den/Haa) 3.432

17. George Russell (GBR/Wil) 3.568

18. Kimi Raikkonen (Fin/Alf) 3.574

19. Romain Grosjean (Fra/Haa) 3.638

20. Robert Kubica (Pol/Wil) 4.948