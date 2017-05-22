Both sides of politics know renting can be a struggle

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt share their thoughts.

Leanne Donaldson

"THE Palaszczuk government understands that people are struggling with rental affordability and rent issues.

I do know a lot of people who have struggled with rental affordability and finding new places to live. There's a range of issues when it comes to renting, for example it can cost a couple of thousand dollars to move, which can add up.

That's why our government has been focused on developing a new, comprehensive 10-year housing strategy that looks at issues including rental affordability and the rules around renting. This strategy has been developed in extensive consultation with Queenslanders, including a session in Bundaberg in June last year. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had his chance to do something about housing affordability in the Federal Budget and blew it.”

Keith Pitt

"RENT assistance is provided to many welfare recipients and the rates of rent assistance increase twice a year.

People have the option of paying rent using Centrepay, which means your rent is paid before any other bills.

If the Cashless Debit Card was introduced in Hinkler, it could also be used to pay rent and other bills.

In the budget it was announced that a new National Housing and Homelessness Agreement would be established to deliver more affordable housing.

The new agreement will retain current funding and indexation, but require concrete outcomes.

The government will work with governments and the private sector to identify impediments to rent-to-buy and shared equity schemes and promote the expansion of these to help more Australians into home ownership.

Homelessness services will be given an additional $375 million over three years from 2018-19 in new indexed funding, to be matched by the states.

The government will invest $10 million over 10 years from 2017-18 in social impact projects that will deliver innovative approaches to reducing homelessness.”