Doctor Bernadette Boss has been named the interim National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention.
Health

Doctor takes the reins on veteran suicide

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
2nd Oct 2020 6:53 AM
Attorney-General Christian Porter announced the former nurse, magistrate and coroner would have the task of identifying the causes, and means to address, suicide among the ADF and veteran community.

Herbert MP Phillip Thompson said Dr Boss had already held significant hearings into ADF and veteran suicides, meaning she had a deep understanding of the issue.

"Dr Boss also has experience as a magistrate and coroner which means she knows how to run a hearing and ensure proper practice is followed," he said.

"This is such a critical issue, and it's important that we get this right.

"With Dr Boss starting in an interim capacity while we wait for legislation to pass through parliament to make the role permanent, we are making sure we're wasting as little time as possible in preventing future unnecessary deaths."

Mr Thompson said the majority of people he spoke to supported the role.

The commissioner will have the powers of a royal commission but will work on an ongoing basis.

The Suicide Call Back service is on 1300 659 467. Lifeline is on 13 11 14.

Originally published as Boss takes the reins on veteran suicide

