Bosnich rates Cahill among Socceroos' best

AUSTRALIAN football fans will have the chance to say goodbye on Tuesday night to arguably the best player to have worn the Socceroos jersey.

Tim Cahill's road to a Socceroos jersey is an incredible one. He debuted for the Samoan U20s side when he was just 14 years of age, he was offered the chance to play for the Republic of Ireland at the 2002 FIFA World Cup and in 2004 he was eligible to play for England, Ireland, Samoa or Australia.

Cahill chose to wear the green and gold of Australia and the rest as they say is history.

Cahill pulls the curtain down on an amazing career for the Socceroos on Tuesday night and you can guarantee that the Australian sporting public will turn out in droves to say thank you to the man who has provided us all with some many great memories.

Cahill is one of the hardest working players to have pulled on the Socceroos jersey.

Being a Socceroo means so much to him and he wants to be the best player on the field when he's out there.

Tim Cahill with his trademark corner post goal celebration. Picture: Getty Images

Cahill has always thrived on being the underdog and proving those that doubt him wrong, it's what motivates him and it's why he's been so successful in the international arena.

The 39-year-old has been a goal-scoring machine for the Socceroos, but those goals haven't come by chance, they've come because he puts himself in the right positions at the right times and backs his ability.

No one will forget the two goals he scored against Japan in the 2006 World Cup opener. With those two goals Cahill became the first Australian player to score a World Cup goal and the first Australian to win a World Cup man-of-the-match award.

Cahill backed up his 2006 efforts by scoring goals against Japan, Qatar and Serbia at the 2010 World Cup, finishing with an Australian record of three goals for the tournament.

But for me the best goal that Cahill scored came at the 2014 World Cup when Australia took on the Netherlands.

Tim Cahill’s volley goal against Holland at the 2014 World Cup.

That half-volley goal will go down as not only one of the best goals in Australian football history, but also one of the best goals in World Cup history as well.

We may not get the chance to see a lot of Cahill in action tonight, coach Graham Arnold has promised him five minutes at the end of the match, but that is enough time for him to find the back of the net.

You can guarantee that the Lebanon side will be fired up and full of pride playing in front of a boisterous crowd in Sydney, but the Socceroos have enough attacking power to make it an uncomfortable night for the away team.

This is likely to be Australia's penultimate game before the Asian Cup in January so I expect to see another improved performance from Arnold's men.

I'm tipping a 3-1 win to the Socceroos with Cahill to get the perfect send-off with a late goal.