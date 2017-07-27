Boris Johnson gives our rum a mention

BRITISH Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has name-dropped Bundy Rum during a national press conference with his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop.

Responding to a question from a UK Evening Standard journalist asking if Brexit could lead to cheaper Aussie wine, Mr Johnson said "there are great opportunities”.

He then went on a riff about Australian scotch whiskey tariffs before adding: "Whereas I don't think we have any tariffs at all on... Bundaberg Rum.”

It's not the first time our rum has had a mention from a politician.

In December last year, Queensland senator James McGrath proclaimed that he'd invented the Bundaberg Rum affogato.