'Borg back in the game

NEW ROLE: Former Southern Downs MP Lawrence Springborg and Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie. Mr Springborg has spoken about his role in the de-amalgamation push going forward. File

FOLLOWING a short stint out of the limelight, former state MP Lawrence Springborg has been drafted back in for a new political challenge.

The former Southern Downs member and state opposition leader said while he has certain feelings about how amalgamation came about, he would remain neutral and focus on facts.

"I received an invitation to chair the project steering committee for de-amalga- mation for the Granite Belt Community Association," Mr Springborg said.

"I gave it a fair bit of consideration. I felt that given the significance of this issue and that it's been going on for so long and there's obviously a lot of sentiment within the community, that this matter be looked at and dealt with once and for all, so I accepted the invitation.

"I do have a view that this brings it to a conclusion one way or the other once and for all. The proviso on me taking on this role is that it be a respectful process and that we have a process where we can get everyone to respect the outcome.

"We can all have our own opinions but when it comes to this we are not entitled to our own facts," he said.

Mr Springborg has never shied away from his amalgamation opinion, once marching on Parliament House in Brisbane to protest the decision.

"One thing I don't agree with - that's the way these two communities were forced together against their will," he said.

"It should never ever have happened. But if this doesn't stack up on all the evidence then that's it."

While he has been appointed to a role that will help shape the future of the region, he himself resides in the Goondiwindi LGA.

"I don't come with any axe to grind on this but my role is to be neutral, not steer it one way or the other," he said.

"I just feel that the whole atmosphere and environment of Southern Downs courses through my veins. I just feel so connected to it.

"I've retired myself to the reality of my farm. It took some encouragement for me to do this and really, at the end of the day, I just felt I needed to make this contribution to the community to bring it to an end one way or the other.

"This is the last shot in the locker," he said.