Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
Crime

Bored woman’s bizarre solution to watching paint dry

Shayla Bulloch
10th Jan 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCHING paint dry was too boring for a Maroochydore woman who said she took meth to pass time while renovating a house.

Ammie Maree Ballini, 25, did not factor in her need to drive when she was busted drug driving after taking meth to "keep her going" while working on a house.

Ballini said in court she had decided to take meth to pass the time while waiting for paint to dry.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said the woman was pulled over for a random drug test at Ball St, in Toowoomba, on September 21 when she recorded the reading.

Ballini, who lives in Maroochydore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months with convictions recorded.

More Stories

Show More
ammie maree ballini meth amphetamine scd court scd crime sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Underwater Reef cooling plan shelved

        premium_icon Underwater Reef cooling plan shelved

        Environment Underwater fans designed to cool down coral to prevent bleaching is no longer the focus of a science agency. It now has a major marine threat in its crosshairs.

        Bundy reporter’s brush with royals before Megxit

        premium_icon Bundy reporter’s brush with royals before Megxit

        News NewsMail journalist Geordi Offord and her cousin Maddison had her photograph taken...

        COURT LIST: 78 people expected appear in court today

        premium_icon COURT LIST: 78 people expected appear in court today

        News 78 people are set to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

        Patient taken to hospital after reported snake bite at Bucca

        premium_icon Patient taken to hospital after reported snake bite at Bucca

        News A stable patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital following a reported...