Bored? Check out these school holiday activities

TRIVIA CHALLENGE

Calling all muggles, wizards and witches alike to a special screening of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them on Wednesday.

Join in the ultimate trivia challenge from 9.30am where you get to boast your mad Potter knowledge with eternal glory on the line. Bring your friends and win great prizes.

Trivia from 9.30am and the movie at 10am, cost is $8, no bookings required. Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, 177 Bourbong St.

FILM FUNDRAISER

Put your undies on the outside Bundy and come along to the film fundraiser screening of Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie on Thursday, with activities from 9.30am. A great event for a great cause. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 and money raised will go to Daffodil Dolls supporting the Cure for Brain Cancer Foundation.

OPEN HOUSE

Bundaberg Open House is back again this year, and better than ever. Join the fun and share some of the local history on Saturday, September 30. Ten buildings across Bundaberg open for the day for free, showing off some of the amazing history and architecture. The open houses include: 1. Bert Hinkler House, 2. Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery, 3. East Bundaberg Water Tower (sold out),

4. Fairymead House,

5. Masonic Lodge, 6. North Bundaberg Railway Station,

7. St John's Lutheran Church, 8. Bundaberg Post Office,

9. Christ Church, 10. School of Arts and 11. St John's Lutheran Church. For more information or to book phone Michael Ellery 1300 883 699.

FAMILY FUN DAY BY THE BEACH

Come on down and enjoy a free family fun day by the beach at Bargara's newly revamped Christsen Park and playground on Saturday from noon. There will be plenty of fun outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy. including face painting, giant lawn games, sausage sizzle and raffles.

For more information phone 4111 5100 or 0447 364 468.

CONFLUENCE FESTIVAL

A Festival of India in Australia will once again bind India and Australia in a colourful and collaborative tapestry of the arts. Confluence 2017 will bring alive the essence of India with performances and shows straddling the classical and the contemporary from dance, music and cinema. It all starts with The Kutle Khan Project on Saturday at 7.30pm and continues with a double film screening on Sunday with a 6.30pm of Lion and then Mary Kom (M) Biography. Also on Sunday there will be a Bollywood Dance Workshop from 3.30pm at Buss Park. In the workshop presented to an audience of all ages, the instructor will teach choreography based on popular Hindi songs, mixing powerful and sensuous movements. The workshop communicates the energy and fun that is the essence of Indian cinema. No bookings required. Food and other entertainment from 3-7pm. All welcome, for more information phone 4130 4100.

BUNDY BOWL

The team at Bundy Bowl and Leisure are going Mexican over the school holidays with nachos and tacos in their cafe, or you can do the Mexican Wave on their bowling lane with all your favourite activities on offer.

There will be ten pin bowling, giant balloon drop, Wild Wild West Shoot-out Gallery, dodgem cars, laser tag, the giant slide, arcade games, mini-golf and more.

Bundy Bowl is on 17 Lester St and open from 10am until late.

For more information on holiday deals visit their Facebook page or phone 4152 4334.

CHIPMUNKS

Collect the two-for-one pass on page 24 of today's NewsMail and head along to Chipmunks Playland and Cafe where there is never a dull moment this school holidays.

Chipmunks is located at 59 Johanna Blvd and is open seven days a week from 9am Monday-Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

For more details phone 4151 4363.

FROZEN WONDERLAND

Get the kids out of the heat and onto the ice at the Frozen Wonderland Ice Skating facility in East Bundaberg.

Sessions are held every day during the school holidays at 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 7pm.

Cost is $10 to $18 per person, per session.

You can find the facility at 31 Victoria St, East Bundaberg.

GIANT POOL INFLATABLES

Children will love bouncing and sliding on these fun slides every day from 11am to 4.30pm at Anzac Pool on Quay St.

Norville Park Pool will also be offering up some swimming pool inflatable fun in the sun at their facility on Enterprise St.

STOCKLAND

There will be a variety of science shows and workshops at Stockland Bundaberg over the holidays.

Join Science Steve for a show outside Woolworths from 11.30am-noon and then get in on the fun with the Glowing Bouncy Balls workshop from 12.30-2.30pm.

Cost is free, for more information phone

0410 550 481.

HINKLER CENTRAL

This week at Hinkler Central there will be a Shopkins Immersive Zone outside Kmart.

The holiday fun runs from 11am-2pm daily.

Cost is free, for more details phone 4130 4756.