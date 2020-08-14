Menu
Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu are the women at the centre of a potential Queensland Coronavirus outbreak.
News

Border hopping trio released

by Cormac Pearson
14th Aug 2020 12:33 PM
The three women who allegedly lied on their border passes when coming into Queensland from Melbourne have been released from Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Diana Lasu, 21, Olivia Winnie Muranga, 19 and Haja Timbo, 21 were released last night, a spokeswoman from Queensland Health confirmed.

"The three women who were admitted to Princess Alexandra Hospital after testing positive to COVID-19 have been accessed and determined to no longer be infectious," the spokeswoman said.

"Subsequently all three of the women have been discharged from the Princess Alexandra Hospital."

Ms Lasu and Ms Muranga were diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent eight days in the community before being taken into quarantine.

The trio were charged with fraud and providing false and misleading documents and will face court on September 28.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed that Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Steven Miles are providing an update on COVID-19 in Queensland this morning. Picture: Annette Dew
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Steven Miles are providing an update on COVID-19 in Queensland this morning. Picture: Annette Dew

One is a returned traveller from Sydney while the other is on a cargo ship. It is understood the ship is located somewhere off Townsville.

Hotel quarantine patient zero revealed, 372 new cases

What's killing more Aussies than COVID-19 right now

It comes just three weeks after another person located on a cargo ship also contracted the virus.

It is unknown if the pair are from the same vessel.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Queensland now stands at eight - down from nine yesterday - with more than 716,420 tests conducted.

Since the outbreak started, the state has recorded 1089 cases with six deaths. Currently there are four people in hospital, but none of those are in intensive care.

