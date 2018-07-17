Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daughter Sarah, Karen and husband Borce Ristevski.
Daughter Sarah, Karen and husband Borce Ristevski.
Crime

Ristevski son won’t give evidence at committal

by REBEKAH CAVANAGH
17th Jul 2018 1:13 PM | Updated: 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ACCUSED wife killer Borce Ristevski's estranged son will no longer be giving evidence against him at his committal hearing.

Prosecutor Matt Fisher told Magistrate Sue Cameron as the hearing began for its second day on Tuesday that Anthony Rickard has been cut from the witness list.

"Anthony Rickard will not be giving evidence in this committal," Mr Fisher said.

Defence lawyer David Howley confirmed they had withdrawn their application to cross examine Mr Rickard.

But his written statement will remain part of the evidence in the case, he said.

Mr Rickard, 34, was arrested at a home in Diggers Rest on Sunday.

He had told the Herald Sun he did not want to give evidence.

The court heard he was meant to be called on Wednesday to give evidence.

Mr Ristevski's daughter Sarah will be the first witness to be called today, Mr Fisher said.

More to come …

Related Items

Show More
anthony rickard borce ristevski court case crime karen ristevski murder

Top Stories

    BIG CHANGES: What you can and can't recycle now

    BIG CHANGES: What you can and can't recycle now

    News QUEENSLAND is experiencing a recycling crisis and Bundaberg is not immune.

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:59 PM
    Bennett: Why school sport should be compulsory

    premium_icon Bennett: Why school sport should be compulsory

    News PE 'just as important' as English and Maths

    Migrants not staying in regional areas

    premium_icon Migrants not staying in regional areas

    Politics One in 10 migrants use country towns as pit stops before city life.

    Neighbour saves woman from burning unit

    premium_icon Neighbour saves woman from burning unit

    News 'As soon as I opened the door I could hear her calling for help'

    Local Partners