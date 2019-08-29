Menu
News

Prisoner dead after being rushed to hospital

Navarone Farrell
by
29th Aug 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:36 PM
A PRISONER has died while at work at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre yesterday.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson confirmed they are assisting Queensland Police Service's investigation into the death of the 45-year-old prisoner.

"The man appeared to faint about 2pm whilst at his work location in the prison," they said.

The man was rushed to Ipswich Hospital following the emergency where he was later declared dead.

"He was immediately assessed and treated by medical staff before being transported to Ipswich by ambulance," the spokesperson said.

"The man was declared deceased at about 5pm. His family have been informed, and support has been offered."

