Boozy night out costs mum $300

NIGHT OUT: A Bundy mum slept behind the wheel of her car with the keys in the ignition and faced court on Monday. Brian Cassidy

A BUNDY mum who fell asleep behind the wheel with the keys in the ignition has been fined $300 after she blew a blood alcohol reading of .132.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday heard Bernice Mary Hickey had been enjoying a night at The Club Hotel on December 16 before she decided to head home about 2am.

But after seeing the "long line up” of people at a nearby taxi rank, Hickey decided to head back to her car and sleep there.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt said at about 4.20am police were called to the car park of the venue.

Defence Lawyer Ted Donegan said Hickey couldn't sleep in the back seat of the car because it was filled with cleaning equipment, used for her cleaning business.

Mr Donegan said Hickey had "no intent to drive” the vehicle, and intended to call her sister to pick her up from the venue.

He said if Hickey received a disqualification from driving it would impact her business, as she often drove to Hervey Bay and Agnes Water.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring acknowledged she couldn't sleep in the back of the car.

"Why the keys were in the ignition, I don't know...,” Mr Lavaring said.

He convicted and fined Hickey $300.