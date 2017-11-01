Boozed-up girls steal alcohol at restaurant

News

Ross Irby
TWO young women, already way too liquored up, were determined to break into a Bundaberg restaurant to steal more grog.

But their actions outside John's Asian Delight Restaurant in Kepnock as they tried windows and doors were captured on CCTV.

With her friend Tegan Ketchup, 22, already convicted, it was 19-year-old Monica Chapman's turn to go before Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Chapman too pleaded guilty to breaking in and stealing from the Elliott Heads Road restaurant on Saturday, September 9.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said CCTV showed both women with Chapman sitting on a street gutter to watch the road.

He said the footage showed them trying to enter for 18 minutes.

Ketchup had removed louvres and Chapman entered through the window and opened a door.

In the bar area they helped themselves to bottles of alcohol.

Sgt Burgess said Chapman filled her backpack with alcohol while her co-offender carried out as much as she could.

After viewing the security camera footage, police interviewed Chapman at her home on September 26.

"She says she was drunk at the time and does not remember anything about the incident,” Sgt Burgess said.

"She refused to be interviewed.”

Defence lawyer Craig James said the offence was the result of binge drinking - Chapman had been drinking most of the day and the evening before with Ketchup.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin sentenced Chapman to 12 months of supervised probation. She must do alcohol abuse counselling. No conviction was recorded.

Ms Merrin said the two women had been persistent until they broke in and stole a significant amount of alcohol.

