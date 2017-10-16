Booze cut Bundy Grinspoon fan from gig

GRUNGE FAN: Music fan Simon Troth (inset) ended up in the police watch-house after a Grinspoon gig.

A BUNDY lover of grunge band Grinspoon was no grinner after given the heave-ho from a hotel near Ipswich before the band completed its sold-out show.

It ended in vomit and a trip to the police watch-house for the music fan.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard how Simon Troth, 33, was at the Racehorse Hotel in Booval on a Saturday night when he was seen to be intoxicated by security staff.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said staff asked Troth to leave at 11pm but he became verbally abusive while being escorted out.

Troth also attempted twice to re-enter the hotel and police were called.

Troth pleaded guilty to obstructing police within/ vicinity of licensed premises on September 2, committing public nuisance within/ vicinity of licensed premises, and failing to leave licensed premises.

Snr Const Bland said the highly intoxicated Troth had been restrained on the ground and vomited on himself.

"He said he wanted to see the band," she said.

"He hit one police officer in the leg and grabbed the officer's hands. When told to stop grabbing he grabbed the officer on the leg."

Snr Const Bland said a second police crew was called.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Troth was a science professional, a genetic counsellor.

"He was in Brisbane to see the band Grinspoon and to catch up with friends," Mrs Maloy said.

"He drank alcohol socially but had limited food or water.

"He is not a drinker. For a professional man he is extremely embarrassed and mortified that he is back before the court for offences involving alcohol."

Mrs Maloy told the court that Troth had since stopped drinking alcohol all together.

"He's made that declaration to friends and asked them to support him in his commitment," she said.

Mrs Maloy successfully sought that a conviction not be recorded against Troth after outlining its possible impact on his career.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said Troth was "obviously an intelligent man who did something very stupid when very drunk".

Ms Merrin found he was unlikely to repeat the behaviour.

Troth was fined $1511. Ms Merrin extended some leniency and did not record a conviction.