Boost to job seekers

NEW figures show 388 people in the Wide Bay are now in work under the State's Government's Back to Work program.

The $100 million initiative offers employers $10,000 for each unemployed worker they take on and $20,000 for businesses employing a young job seeker aged 15-24 under the Youth Boost.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said as of March 10, 272 employees had been hired by 178 different employers via the Back to Work program and 116 employees hired by 86 employers through the Youth Boost.

For more information about the program head to www.qld.gov.au/backtowork.