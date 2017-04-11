29°
Boost makes Bundy more attractive for nursing students

Carolyn Booth
| 11th Apr 2017 5:05 PM
NEW OPPORTUNITY: For the first time, Bundaberg students can qualify as an enrolled nurse or continue on to become a registered nurse, all on the same campus.
NEW OPPORTUNITY: For the first time, Bundaberg students can qualify as an enrolled nurse or continue on to become a registered nurse, all on the same campus.

A CAREER in nursing has just become a whole lot more attractive for students who want to study and life in Bundaberg for the duration of their course.

CQUniversity Bundaberg will soon welcome its first on-campus cohort for the Diploma of Nursing program, complementing the existing Distance Diploma and Bachelor of Nursing degree.

It means, for the first time, Bundaberg students can qualify as an enrolled nurse or continue on to become a registered nurse, all on the same campus.

CQUniversity nursing teacher Joy Matthews said the skills gained in the diploma course supported students to work as responsible and accountable health practitioners across the full range of health, from cradle to grave.

"While Australia has an ageing population and an ageing nursing workforce, I feel it is not only important to focus on ageing and aged care as career options, but also to consider the opportunities that are presented in supporting people to make healthier choices and maintain their independence longer,” she said.

"There are enrolled nurses found in all aspects of health care, from accident and emergency to general practice, and from central sterile supply departments to rural hospitals.

"For those who are considering the bachelor degree, but lacking academic confidence, they may choose the diploma to ease back into study and to gain very valuable industry experience.

"On qualifying, students can go on to the Advanced Practice EN course, or they can move into the degree course.

"Of course, on qualifying, they can then earn while they learn at whatever their career progression choices are.”

In the Australian healthcare system, enrolled nurses complete an 18-month or equivalent Diploma of Nursing within the vocational education training sector, while Registered Nurses complete three years or equivalent of tertiary study in a Bachelor of Nursing degree.

As Queensland's only university merged with TAFE, CQUniversity can offer both the diploma and bachelor qualifications, as well as articulations between both qualifications.

Ms Matthews says that students who successfully complete the Diploma of Nursing with CQUniversity can apply for entry into the Bachelor degree.

"This means they save the time and money of applying through QTAC and they will be credited their first year of study.”

Students can also choose to apply for direct entry and then defer. This gives them some time to go and earn some money and get a feel for the industry.

The first internal intake of the Diploma of Nursing program in Bundaberg is scheduled for July.

Topics:  bachelor bundaberg cquniversity degree diploma education nursing study

