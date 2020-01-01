Boost Juice boss becomes a Bundy Bishop

Bishop John Sheppard from the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints Bundaberg Ward.

John Sheppard wears a number of hats and Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Bundaberg Ward is his latest addition.

The Boost Juice Bundaberg owner, former school teacher, father-of-three and husband said “trying to do the best I can” in every role is what he aims to do.

Figuring out the balancing act that is his life, Mr Sheppard said what better person was there to discuss your issues with than someone who was also going through the same thing?

He said there wasn’t a vote or nomination when it came to the role of bishop, rather a phone call from Brisbane offices offering the position, which has a minimum term of six years.

While no one gets paid at their church, Mr Sheppard said there was no shortage of talented people within their network who dedicated their time and effort to helping those within their community.

With different groups like families and the older generation catered to by other church members, for Mr Sheppard his focus is helping the younger generation.

“I think today’s youth are more independent,” he said.

And with some support and guidance they have the ability to “forge their own destinies”.

Mr Sheppard said a lot of their work with the ward’s 26 youth members revolved around goal setting and encouraging them to pursue set interests, while providing programs like Light The World Campaign.

He said the campaign promoted doing one positive thing every day, no matter how small; following the example of Jesus Christ.

Despite having grown up in the church, Mr Sheppard said he’d always believed that there was a time in your life when you made your own way.

And in addition to his faith, he’s got a background in geophysics and finance.

He said there came a point where you had to consider what you wanted out of life.

Having chosen his path to best align with his morals and desire to help people, Mr Sheppard said there were “many paths to the Golden Gates”.