Boost helps student work towards dream job

BUNDABERG-BASED indigenous student Christi Chapman has always had a keen eye for business, but knows she'll have to put in the hard yards to carve out a career and achieve her dream of owning her own bar.

But the CQUniversity student is one step closer after receiving the $12,500 Wangan and Jagalingou Clermont Aboriginal Community Development Fund Scholarship, to assist with her studies during the next four years.

Studying business and accounting, Christi said her work in the hospitality industry promoted her interest in owning her own bar, but she also had aspirations to become a business teacher.

"Growing up I actually thought university was for non-indigenous people. But as I got to high school I thought, 'nope I really can do that'. I can become a teacher. I want to have that higher education to show not only to me but also my family and friends that indigenous people can achieve higher education,” she said.

Keen on multiple sports, including rugby league and softball, Christi juggles her studies with work as a teacher aide and has been applying for an internship in the finance/banking sector.

"My role as a teacher aide helps me in more ways than one; it's very informational and the relationships I have built I will be forever grateful for,” she said.

Christi said the scholarship would be vital to her study progress but, most of all, she acknowledges her mum for underpinning her success to date.

"My biggest thanks goes to my mum,” she said.

Students interested in applying for a scholarship for study at CQUniversity can visit www.cqu.edu.au/scholarships.