Support for cashless card recipients gets funding boost

A $550,000 funding boost has been given to support services in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg to provide ongoing assistance to Hinkler's Cashless Debit Card participants.

Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston said the Federal Government would provide almost $550,000 to the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre in Hervey Bay and IMPACT Community Services in Bundaberg.

"The Cashless Debit Card can be a successful financial management tool and this funding builds on its existing success in the region of supporting vulnerable people and families," Minister Ruston said.

"The government will continue working with communities and their leaders to identify critical issues and support local needs where the card operates."

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the funding would guarantee the continuation of the community services and minimises disruptions for participants.

"The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre and IMPACT Community Services offer an important suite of services that will support local efforts to improve outcomes for the community and promote responsible spending of welfare," Mr Pitt said.

"These services include full-time case managers to assist Cashless Debit Card participants to access support including financial counselling, parenting programs, education and training."

The new investment sees Cashless Debit Card support services funding in the region total $1,093,334.