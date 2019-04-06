Boost for Bundy: Pascoe welcomes $1b for apprentices

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten announce the $3 million hydrogen innovation hub and centre of excellence for Gladstone at the Northern Oil Refinery.

LABOR'S candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe says a government led by Bill Shorten would ensure Bundaberg's youth were job ready with big plans to restore Tafe as the centrepiece of vocational education.

On Thursday night, Mr Shorten used his Budget response to outline his plans to "super charge” the skills economy by restoring Tafe as well as focusing on health with $2.3billion to slash out-of-pocket costs for cancer patients.

Labor has announced a $1billion investment in Tafe and apprentices.

This investment will provide 150,000 additional apprentice incentives in areas of skill shortages.

If elected later this year, Labor will enable 100,000 students to go to Tafe without upfront fees.

Mr Pascoe welcomed the move for a region with a youth unemployment level of just below 19 per cent.

"I know the importance of our Tafe system and ensuring training opportunities are available within our regional area, to support and stimulate jobs and ensure that our youth are job ready,” Mr Pascoe said.

"The announcement of a massive $200million into our regional Tafe will reinvigorate and support our local Tafe facilities.”

Labor's push will:

Invest $200 million to rebuild and upgrade Tafe campuses across the country.

Support 10,000 young Australians to do a pre-apprentice program to prepare them for work.

Provide support for 20,000 older workers to retrain through an Advanced Adult Apprenticeship.

Guarantee at least two out of three dollars of public funding goes to public Tafe.

Require at least one in 10 jobs on all major infrastructure and defence projects to be filled by an apprentice.

Establish an Apprentice Advocate to improve the quality of Australia's apprentice system and develop a long-term plan for skills and training.

Mr Pascoe said the cancer support package was the most important reform to Medicare since it was introduced by Bob Hawke.

"Just yesterday, I was talking to a gentleman in Hervey Bay about the cost of his cancer treatment,” he said.

"The announcement of Labor's Medicare cancer plan will relieve a massive worry on many people experiencing and battling cancer.

"I look forward, if Labor is elected, to seeing these programs roll out throughout Hinkler as I know the importance of supporting and working with our local community.”

Mr Shorten said nearly half of Australian cancer patients paid more than $5000 in out-of-pocket costs over the course of their diagnosis and treatment.

More than a quarter of cancer patients pay more than $10,000 .

"Labor believes it should be your Medicare card, not your credit card, which guarantees access to quality health care in Australia,” Mr Shorten said.

Meanwhile, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt hasn't held back in his assessment of Labor's response to this week's Budget.

"Labor has an appalling track record when it comes to apprentices, with the biggest ever annual decline in apprentices in training under the previous Labor government, between June 2012 and June 2013, when apprentice numbers collapsed by 110,000 or 22 percent,” he said.

"The Australian people will pay for these measures under a Labor government that increases taxes on retirees, and by Labor driving down the value of your home through changes to negative gearing. "Bill Shorten's thought bubble on electric vehicles is completely impractical for people that live in regional Australia.

"Not only will it drive up the price of a new car by up to $4,863, it will drive down the value of your current car.

"This country simply cannot afford Bill Shorten's $200 billion in higher taxes.”