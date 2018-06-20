Booming tourism businesses brings more than a billion

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the latest Tourism Research Australia data for the year ending March 2018 showed 9.3 per cent growth in domestic visitor expenditure in the Southern Great Barrier Reef region.

A LITTLE piece of paradise off the coast of Bundaberg continues to be a major drawcard for visitors, and now it's been named one of the country's six top eco-friendly destinations.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort general manager Daniel Lukritz said they are very proud to be featured in Australian Traveller's Australia's top six eco-friendly winter stays.

"We are finding that more and more people are seeking out a genuine ecotourism experience where they can learn about sustainability and help out with conservation,” he said.

"We see ourselves as guardians of this precious little island on the Southern Great Barrier Reef and we are constantly striving to minimise our impact on this fragile ecosystem by introducing sustainable practices.”

The comments came as new data revealed a record $1.1 billion was injected into the economy in the last year by national tourist.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the latest Tourism Research Australia data for the year ending March 2018 showed 9.3 per cent growth in domestic visitor expenditure in the Southern Great Barrier Reef region.

Meanwhile, tourist numbers also increased by more than 10 per cent to a record 2,015,000 visitors.

"This is a great result for Bundaberg,” Ms Jones said.

"Domestic visitors are really the bread and butter of our tourism market.

"We're working hard not only to drive more visitors to Queensland but to attract the right kind of tourists.

"The fact that visitor expenditure is at an all-time high in the Southern Great Barrier Reef region, just goes to show this strategy is working.”

At a state level, Queensland has set tourism expenditure records for the tenth consecutive quarterly survey, with 21.8 million domestic overnight visitors injecting $16.2 billion into the state's economy over the past year.

Ms Jones said the figures were a vote of confidence in Queensland's $25 billion tourism industry.

"This data also shows that Queensland remains a favourite destination for Australians, with holiday expenditure increasing in total by 5.5 per cent to a record $7.4 billion.”