Boomerang Bags on track to meet target

BOOMERANG BAGS: Carmen McEneany and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett are thrilled with the progress of Bundaberg's Boomerang Bags.

ONE needle and thread at a time, a group of eco-warriors are well on their way to ridding the region of plastic pollution.

Led by Bargara's Carmen McEneany Boomerang Bags Bundaberg is on a mission to create hundreds, if not thousands, of reusable shopping bags to replace plastic bags by July 1.

Designed to discourage the reliance on plastic, the reusable eco bags will be available for shoppers to borrow and bring back to designated local stores.

Ms McEneany said she was thrilled with how far the group had come and the enormous amount of support they had received from the community.

"What a wonderful job all of our community of sewers and screen printers are doing, especially all the kids from St Mary's School who have been doing lots of screen printing with Mrs Mitchell,” she said.

"We have been overwhelmed by the incredible support we have received from local businesses, particularly from the Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

"Mr Bennett kindly donated an overlocker sewing machine for our group, which has really come in handy... our brand new overlocker has been working hard!”

Ms McEneany said the group now had more than 100 members helping to make the recyclable bags.

"It's coming along nicely and we would love more people to join us,” she said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett praised the group in state parliament recently and said it's estimated Queenslanders use about one billion plastic bags every year and the average family collects more than 60 per week..

Boomerang Bags Bundaberg is seeking donations of fabrics, particularly bed sheets, to help meet their target.

If you would like to help contact Carmen McEneany on 0406 423 447, or visit their Facebook group page Boomerang Bags Bundaberg.

Donated fabrics can be dropped off to the Burnett Electorate Office, See Street, Bargara.