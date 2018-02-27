Boomerang Bags make a bang

HUGE RESPONSE: Carmen McEneany and Dee Sweeting are encouraging Bundaberg to get behind the Boomerang Bag concept.

IT'S been 12 months since Boomerang Bags launched in Bundaberg and spokeswoman Carmen McEneany couldn't be more excited.

The group, which has just won an Australia Day Award for Community Spirit have produced close to 4000 bags in the past year.

Ms McEneany said one volunteer Pam, would have sewed 2000 of those bags.

She said the free shopping bags, made with donated fabric would always be free and while the initiative helped the environment by cutting the use of plastic bags, it was mainly about the community getting together.

The amount of interest in the project just keeps growing and demand for the bags, stocked at Bagara's Burger and Kebab shop, Bakehouse Bagara, Nana's Pantry, Learmonth's Foodwords and Last Stop Convenience North, is huge.

They would be stocked at more shops, however more sewers are needed to keep up with demand.

Emma Reid

Once a month Boomerang Bags ladies meet at the Bundaberg Christian College using their 16 sewing machines and two over lockers to make the reusable bags.

Ms McEneany praised the College for their support.

"We wouldn't get it done otherwise,” she said.

There's about 20 regular volunteers at the moment, some ladies even sewing bags at home.

"We've had good people behind us like (Member for Burnett) Stephen Bennett,” she said.

"Without people like that we wouldn't be as successful”.

Mr Bennett said he was "thrilled and privileged to support this dedicated group of volunteers since their inception”.

"It's truly been a delight to watch Boomerang Bags Bundaberg go from strength to strength.

"I think the group's success demonstrates that our community is ready and willing to go the extra mile to cut back on waste and ultimately protect our environment. It's been really encouraging to see locals and businesses get behind this important initiative.

"It's remarkable how much the Boomerang Bag initiative has changed people's attitudes to single-use plastic bags over the past 12 months.

"Boomerang Bags has allowed our community to take the lead on reducing waste and pollution and I'm grateful for all the work these volunteers have put in for the greater good of the environment.”

DONATION DROP-OFFS

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett's office, See St, Bargara

B&G Auto, McLean St

Smiling Wide Orthodontics, Heidke St

Family Chiropractic Bundaberg, Branyan St