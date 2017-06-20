Boomerang Bags launched at Nana's

SAVING THE PLANET: Carmen McEneaney and her merry band of sewers are saving the earth one resusable bag at a time.

BUNDABERG businesses have declared a "war on waste” in a bid to protect the environment.

Local businesses including Nana's Pantry and Learmonth's Foodworks now stock reusable shopping bags made from donated recycled fabric to reduce the use of plastic bags.

The reusable shopping bags have been handcrafted by local volunteers who have formed a group known as Boomerang Bags Bundaberg.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who has sponsored the initiative since inception, said the campaign would help the environment.

"This is about changing people's attitudes when they are out shopping and allowing our community to take the lead on reducing waste and pollution,” Mr Bennett said.

Speaking at the official launch of Boomerang Bags Bundaberg, the group's spokesperson, Carmen McEneany, said she was ecstatic that the initiative was taking off in the region.

"I'm so excited that this is becoming a reality in such a short space of time, and it's only because of the amazing group of people who have been working tirelessly making these beautiful bags,”

"What I would love to see the most is these bags being made in all schools by kids of all ages.

Nana's Pantry owner Leisa Storey said the business was "absolutely thrilled” to be a part of the campaign to reduce waste in the community.

"I think the boomerang bags are such an amazing idea.... the group has done an amazing job and I think it will really work well,” Ms Storey said.