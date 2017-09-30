Boom gate fail blocks traffic along Bourbong St

HOT WORK: Michelle Pacey directed traffic for about 40 minutes after boom gates stopped working at Bourbong St.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail

QUICK-THINKING Hungry Tum staff and a woman on her way to a workshop helped avert traffic mayhem after the Bourbong St boom gates stopped working this morning.

The boom gates were down for more than an hour forcing drivers to find alternative routes, driving across the island and backing up traffic to Maryborough St.

Michelle Pacey arrived at Spotted Dog Tavern about 9.45am when she noticed a woman on the western side of the boom gates directing traffic.

"I did the neighbourly thing and helped out,” she said.

Staff from Hungry Tum created a makeshift sign on a blackboard alerting drivers to the traffic block, which Mrs Pacey stood behind, with the sun beating down on her, for about 40 minutes.

Mrs Pacey said Hungry Tum staff gave her plenty of water to keep her hydrated.

About 11am the boom gates lifted much to Mrs Pacey's relief.

"I was surprised there was nobody in an official capacity directing traffic,” she said.

The NewsMail understands the boom gate failure may have been caused by a faulty switch but was unable to confirm details.