Books galore at annual Lifeline event

BOOKFEST: Andrew Armstrong of Lifeline Bundaberg and Fraser Coast said they have more than 40,000 books at the for Bundaberg Lifeline Bookfest for 2019.

BOOKFEST: Andrew Armstrong of Lifeline Bundaberg and Fraser Coast said they have more than 40,000 books at the for Bundaberg Lifeline Bookfest for 2019. Geordi Offord

THE annual Lifeline Bookfest began at the Bundaberg Recreational precinct this morning with more than 40,000 books, games and puzzles, clothes and DVDs on offer.

The event will be the first of two in Bundaberg this year, with the pavilion venue allowing for the growth of the event.

Lifeline regional business manager for Bundaberg and Fraser district Andrew Armstrong said this year they were trialling a three-day event.

"It's continued to grow every year by up to 10 per cent," he said.

"About five years ago we did feel an impact when electronic reading devices were introduced but that didn't last long.

"We usually clear about 50 per cent of what we bring to the event."

The first event was held in 2003 with one Bookfest, but that changed to two a year because of the increasing popularity.

"Rather than doing just one big event we hold one in March and another in September," MrArmstrong said.

He said his favourite thing about the event every year was the amount of support they received from the community.

"This brings in nearly as much twice a year as one of our shops do," he said.

"What I really enjoy is the energy and the enthusiasm of the customers when they arrive and when you open the doors and they flood in.

"We get lots of wonderful comments about the quality, the pricing and how good the event is."

He said children's books and puzzles were some of the most popular things they sell during the event.

"We generally run out of children's books in the first day and a bit," he said.

"But it's a bit of a mixture, it just depends on the customers."

Bookfest will be held again tomorrow and Sunday from 8am until 4pm at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct on Kendalls Rd.