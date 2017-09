THERE'S only one week to go until thousands of books, games, puzzles, collectables, DVDs, records, and many more items hit the shelves in this years LifeLine Bookfest.

Organiser Andrew Armstrong said you name it, they have it.

There's something for everyone with books starting from 50c doors open 8am Saturday at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

For more information phone 0408 054 156.