BOOKED OUT: Groomers work overtime to beat the Chrissy heat

IF YOU were wanting to get your furry friend clipped and washed for Christmas, you might have a spot of trouble.

Most groomers in Bundaberg are now fully booked through to February, and Blue Wheelers mobile dog groomers is no different.

Business owner and groomer Jo Robinson said they were run off their feet with demand this year.

"Everyone wants their dog looking and smelling good for Christmas,” Ms Robinson said.

"It's probably a combination of the heat and it's become more humid earlier this year. "We are so busy we can't physically do any more than what we're doing in a day.”

In the weeks leading up to the festive season, Ms Robinson and business partner Peter Gillies are tending to some 13 dogs a day.

"It's pretty full on, and quite exhausting,” Ms Robinson said.

"A lot of our bookings are from our regular customers... we've had new people come in wanting it done right now, but we can't do that for them, we're just too busy.”

While this is always their busiest season, 2018 seems to be even more demanding than previous years.

"We booked through to Christmas back in early November and now we're booked through to the last week in January,” she said.

"We started clipping well and truly by August, I think it's just been exceptionally hot and humid earlier this year and we have been busy earlier.”