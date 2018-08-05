Good God! Book of Mormon is coming to Queensland

Award-winning musical The Book of Mormon is coming to Brisbane. Picture: Jeff Busby

BROADWAY'S award-winning show The Book of Mormon is coming to Brisbane.

The highly-acclaimed musical, written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, will open at the Lyric Theatre, QPAC on March 16 next year for a limited season.

The famous show tells the story of two young Mormon missionaries who are sent to Uganda to try and convert citizens to the religion.

But anyone wanting to see the musical will have to be quick with a ticket waitlist now open before going on sale this Tuesday.

The Australian production of The Book of Mormon has smashed ticketing records. Picture: Jeff Busby

There's been 615 performances of the Australian production since opening at Melbourne's Princess Theatre for a one year run on January 17 last year before moving to Sydney.

After winning nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, The Book of Mormon set a record for the highest grossing on-sale of any musical theatre production in Sydney's history, selling more than 45,000 tickets by the end of the first day of sales.

At the 2017 Helpmann Awards, the musical took out the coveted Best Musical award while Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw won Best Direction of a Musical.