Book in for a lot of fun and quality reading this weekend

BOOKED UP: Judy Jackson looks through the paperbacks on offer at the book sale. Mike Knott BUN190719BOOK3

WHO said the book was dead? The Rotary Club of Bundaberg East is out to prove, yet again, that the book is alive and well with all sorts of people of all ages at its annual book sale.

The book sale, conducted in conjunction with Bundaberg Regional Library, is one of the club's major annual fund raisers, and generates money that is used for a wide range of projects, from its Rotary Readers program in local schools and toiletry backpacks for homeless men, to drought relief in western Queensland and water wells for the poorest of the poor in Cambodia.

The library uses its share of the proceeds for its own literacy projects such as author visits to local schools which inspire kids to read and to write.

But event spokesman Ross Peddlesden said it was more than that.

"Watching families come in and the children run to the children's literature table, people spending hours finding the book they've been searching for from their favourite author and people so excited by their finds that they sit down and start reading before they leave, the public's reaction proves that this is a literacy program as well as a fund raiser,” he said.

As well as thousands of books, jigsaws, DVDs and CDs are also on offer. After kicking off last night, the book sale runs from 8.30am - 3pm today and 8.30am-1pm tomorrow at the Civic Centre, 190 Bourbong St.