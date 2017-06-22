Book about Childers fire goes to council

Former Isis Town & Country editor Wayne Heidrich was the "man on the ground" for many of the nation's news outlets after the Palace Backpackers Hostel fire in 2000, seen here with his book titled "The Palace the story". Photo:GARY HUTCHISON.

TOMORROW will mark 17 years since the Childers Palace Backpackers Hostel fire, a tragedy that claimed 15 lives and threw a rural community into the international spotlight.

The events of June 23, 2000, the care and compassion of the community in the aftermath of the fire, reconstruction of the damaged building and the reopening were all recorded in a book written by then newspaper editor Wayne Heidrich.

Mr Heidrich, now a media spokesman at Bundaberg Regional Council, has transferred the copyright of his book to the council.

"I wrote and published the book The Palace - The Story sometime after the opening of the refurbished hostel in October 2002,” he said.

An aerial view of the Palace Backpackers hostel the day of the fire, June 23, 2000. Photo: NewsMail

"The book was available through the Palace and over the years that first 3000 print run was eventually exhausted.

"It was alarming to discover, when thoughts turned to a reprint, that the original (design) files and a few original photos had been lost.

"It was while I was dilly-dallying about a reprint that Council approached me regarding securing the copyright,” said Mr Heidrich.

"It made excellent sense to me for the book and all collateral associated with it, to go to the care of council.

"I am sure they will find ways to preserve and share many photos I took at the time but which never made it into the book.”

Sydney artist Josonia Palaitis' portrait, "Taking a Break in the Field” depicts the victims of the Palace Backpackers Hostel fire in 2000. (Photo taken with the kind permission of Ms Palaitis). Photo:GARY HUTCHISON.

Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor, who was mayor of the former Isis Shire at the time of the fire, said the book was a meaningful contribution to history.

"I think Wayne has really captured the events of 17 years ago,” Cr Trevor said.

"The book obviously has the potential for an update with the trial of Robert Long, the man found guilty of setting the fire, and some of the regulatory changes that have been implemented to budget accommodation in the wake of the fire.”