TRAFFIC COLLISION: The crash left three elderly people injured.
TRAFFIC COLLISION: The crash left three elderly people injured.
Eyewitnesses shocked by fatal crash with truck

Tessa Flemming
by
30th Aug 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:02 AM
WARWICK residents were shocked to see a crash, which killed a man and injured two women, along their usually trouble-free road.

The three people were driving in a car along the Warwick-Killarney Rd, near East St, yesterday afternoon when they collided with a truck.

Eyewitness Ciro Borelli was busy hanging up a banner on his nearby property when he heard the sound of the two vehicles colliding.

"I was in the shed and then I heard a boof and I raced out," Mr Borelli said.

The collision caused the car to spin off the road and crash, trapping two of the car's occupants.

They were later freed by fire crews.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: The crash left three elderly people injured.

Another eyewitness, Bryan Mitchell, said it looked like one passenger was in a serious condition when emergency services arrived at the scene.

"She had her arms spread out and wasn't moving," he said.

"She wasn't out cold, but she didn't look healthy."

A 77-year-old man was taken to Warwick Hospital after the crash, but later passed away. 

His 74-year-old wife was flown to a hospital in Brisbane, while the third passenger, and 81-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. 

Both eyewitnesses agreed this was the first time they had ever seen an accident of that scale along the road.

Mr Borelli said the occupants of the car were known to him and lived in the area.

