Boobie Brekkie designed for mums

AUSTRALIAN breastfeeding expert Pinky McKay will be in Brisbane this weekend, giving mums advice on their milk supply and launching her new cereal range.

The mum-of-five and best-selling baby care author has created Pinky's Boobie Brekkie - designed to help lactating mums with their nutritional needs.

Pinky, an internationally certified lactation consultant who has helped thousands of women breastfeed, is also the author of Sleeping Like a Baby, 100 Ways to Calm the Crying, Parenting by Heart and Toddler Tactics.

She says the "game-changing" new breakfast cereal was designed to help breastfeeding mums kickstart the day with essential nutrients to support a healthy milk supply.

Boobie Brekkie has been designed for breastfeeding mums.

"Skipping breakfast can impact the whole day, but Boobie Brekkie is a nourishing boost that will support a busy mum's milk supply and maintain her energy levels through the day," Pinky said.

"Newborns need to be fed around the clock and the Mama milk machine doesn't stop - day or night!

"I see many new mothers who are so busy caring for their babies, they are neglecting their own health and nutrition. There are specific nutrients that have a significant impact on wellbeing for post-natal recovery and breastfeeding."

Pinky said that iron, zinc and Omega 3 fatty acids were some of the most important nutrients for post-natal recovery and healthy milk.

"Your breast milk will reflect your own diet," she said. "For example, Omega 3 fatty acids are

important for your baby's brain development and your own wellbeing.

"Boobie Brekkie is an easy way for new mums to boost these nutrients in their diet. Because everything you eat will pass through your breast milk."

Boobie Brekkie is made from all natural and organic ingredients. It is dairy, wheat, egg and soy free, and vegan.

"Best of all, (it's) a really quick breakfast that requires no prep and can be eaten by a busy mum with a baby in one hand," Pinky said.

Find out more about breastfeeding for beginners when Pinky takes to the stage with Dr Pamela Douglas at the Essential Baby & Toddler Show at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre this weekend (March 16 and 17, 2019).

The information session will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11.35am to 12pm, with the show open from 9.30am to 4pm daily.