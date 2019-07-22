BONG BUST: Police raid nets massive haul of pipes

BONG BUST: Bundaberg Police seized more than 240 bongs from a Bargara Business on Friday.

BUNDABERG Police have seized more than 240 utensils after a raid was executed last week.

The warrant was carried out at a business on See St Bargara on Friday after information was given to police through Crime Stoppers of a business unlawfully selling bongs.

Police said the pipes were of various shaped and sizes, with more than 100 glass stems and chambers and 21 hand grinders among the items.

The most expensive item was priced at $220.

A 56-year-old woman from Innes Park was charged with furnishing property for purpose of committing an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act.

She will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 9.

Earlier this year a Bundaberg store was also raided.