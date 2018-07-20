Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bones found on rural property may be historical: police

Tara Miko
by
19th Jul 2018 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUMAN remains found on a rural property are believed to date back to pre-settlement times.

Police were called to the property at Brookstead about 12.45pm after a man located the bones.

The area was guarded overnight as part of investigations into the discovery which will determine the origins.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said initial investigations indicated they were pre-settlement era.

He said police would consult with local indigenous elders as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Police will guard the site overnight as part of standard procedures, with excavations expected to begin tomorrow.

bones brookstead darling downs human remains lew strohfeldt police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Calls for cashless card amid claims 'welfare kids go hungry'

    premium_icon Calls for cashless card amid claims 'welfare kids go hungry'

    News A young girl, whose skin had turned grey from malnutrition, was standing in front of Faye Whiffin pleading for food. It was one of many scenes for Faye Whiffin

    Town waits for river to run dry

    premium_icon Town waits for river to run dry

    Weather Farmers accuse government of putting power profits before them.

    • 20th Jul 2018 3:09 AM
    ‘People will die’ under pharmacy scheme

    premium_icon ‘People will die’ under pharmacy scheme

    Health Doctors warn move to increase pharmacists’ powers risks lives.

    LETTERS: Cashless card, high-rise, schoolkids

    LETTERS: Cashless card, high-rise, schoolkids

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    Local Partners