Police reveal what led to skeletal remains find

UPDATE, SATURDAY 10AM: PARTIALLY submerged bones were found on the the banks of the Pioneer River by a passer-by yesterday.

Officers remain at the scene, near Barnes Creek Road Park, where investigations resumed at first light today.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a member of the public attended Mackay Police station about 2.30pm yesterday and reported the location of the skeletal remains.

Looking towards the crime scene on the Pioneer River.

She said the person reported the bones were partially buried.

The skeletal remains were found by police in an isolated area surrounded by thick mangroves yesterday.

The QPS spokeswoman said police remained at the scene overnight after "failing light" and a "lack of suitable equipment" stopped officers the remains without damaging them.

Police tape showing the way to the crime scene on the bank of the Pioneer River.

It is understood forensic experts will be tasked to assist and determine of if the skeletal remains are human.

Police officers remain in the area which was declared a crime scene.

UPDATE, 11.30PM: POLICE remain at the scene where skeletal remains were found on the banks of the Pioneer River.

A crime scene has been established with police guarding the area overnight before investigations at the location resume on Saturday.

Officers were seen walking through thick mangroves to an isolated area.

The skeletal remains - the origin of which were not immediately known - were found about 3pm Friday.

Investigations are ongoing.

EARLIER, 9.10PM: POLICE are investigating the discovery of bones on the banks of a Mackay river this afternoon.

An area on the banks of the Pioneer River has been declared a crime scene after "skeletal remains" were found washed ashore.

The discovery was reported to police about 3pm.

Police have established a crime scene on the banks of the Pioneer River in Mackay after skeletal remains were found about 3pm Friday.

It is understood the bones were first discovered in the water. An undertaker was called to the scene earlier this evening.

A police spokesman said the area would be guarded overnight.

He could not comment on the condition of the remains.

"Further investigations will be conducted," he said.