Possible burial site at Iluka not suspicious, say police

UPDATE, WEDNESDAY: POLICE are investigating a the discovery of a possible burial site on a property in Iluka.

A forensics team was stationed at a site on the corner of Elizabeth and Micalo streets, to examine and excavate the area yesterday.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer, Acting Inspector Kingsley Chapman, said officers were called in by an expert, who raised the possibility of a burial site last week following ground tests conducted as part of a residential development project on Hickey St.

He insisted yesterday that the investigation was not suspicious.

"Police have been called in to confirm or deny the presence of bones at the location due to markings found, which suggest it was a designated burial site," he said.

"No bones have been found, but we are still excavating the area.

"If there are bones found we will then need to confirm if they are human or animal, and further examinations would take place from there."

