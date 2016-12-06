Bone belonging to Lateesha Nolan identified

NEW South Wales police will begin a search for further remains after DNA confirmed a bone located south of Dubbo belongs to Lateesha Nolan.

The bone was located by a member of the public late last month, and later examined by a forensic pathologist and an anthropologist, who determined it to be human and less than 100 years old.

Following further analysis, including DNA testing, the bone was confirmed to belong to 24-year-old Ms Nolan, who disappeared in 2005.

Malcolm Naden was convicted over her murder in 2012.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad's Strike Force Durkin will conduct a co-ordinated search of the riverbank near Butlers Falls today.

The search operation is expected to take a number of days and also involve police from Orana Local Area Command, Western Region Operations Support Group, Forensic Services Group and Volunteer Rescue Association.

Homicide Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Mick Willing, said detectives are determined to find Lateesha's remains.

"We now know we are looking at the right spot, which is near the 2012 excavation, but changes to the terrain have meant this area was unexposed at that time," Det Supt Willing said.

"The loss of a loved one is never easy to deal with, but the grief can be even harder to overcome when you can't lay them to rest.

"For more than a decade investigators have been following every line of inquiry in hope of ending the family's search for answers.



"We hope we will soon be able allow them to properly - and respectfully - say goodbye."

New South Wales police will brief the public on the case today at 9am.

