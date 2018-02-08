Bone-afide beach find

A fossilised snapper that Kim Birrell discovered along the Bundaberg coast.

IS IT a bird? Is it a plain bit of wood?

These were the questions Kim Birrell and her husband Max were asking before finding out it is probably part of a snapper's skull.

Enjoying a stroll along the beach while visiting, Ms Birrell said she thought the bone was a piece of driftwood when she plucked it from the sand at Coonarr Creek.

"I collect pieces of driftwood to put things like orchards in,” she said.

Another view of the fossilised snapper. Mike Knott BUN290118FOSSIL1

"Then once I'd had a good look at it I thought it might have been a bird's skull, it looks a little like a cassowary.”

Determined to find out exactly what she had found, Ms Birrell posted pictures of the fragment on social media.

She was inundated with interested; dozens and dozens of Facebookers spent the afternoon brainstorming in the comments the origin for the skull.

Some clung to the idea of a cassowary, while others are convinced it is the skull of a fish, specifically snapper.

"I'm 99.9 per cent sure it's a snapper now,” Ms Birrell said.

"It's too bulbous to be a cassowary's horn.

A fossilised Pandanus that Kim Birrell discovered. Mike Knott BUN290118FOSSIL2

"I don't know why it is a black-brown colour, other photos people posted showing the snapper skull were white.

"I wouldn't have a clue how old it is.”

Despite being her first find at Coonarr, Ms Birrell said it makes her wonder what else is out there.

"I'm always walking along the beach with my head down, to see if I can spot something,” she said.

"On Rules Beach I found what looks like a pandanus fossil.”

Out at Coonarr she said there is a 10-20m drop with layers upon layer of rock on display.

Which she says would have to hold a fossil or two.

Earlier this year a toddler cracked open rocks from the fish tank and discovered the fossil of a crab-like creature and a shell inside.

Last year a Bucca woman and her family found fossils believed to be 115 million years old in the garden.

A spokesman from the Queensland Museum Discovery Centre told the Bucca family they were fossil bivalves - a group of molluscs, including clams, oysters and scallops, that most likely come from a rock unit called the Maryborough Formation.

Have you ever found a fossil or bone fragment?

Let us know by email a photo and details to editorial@news-mail.com.au.