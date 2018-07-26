Bonding boosts Seagulls' women's team

LEAGUE: Team bonding has made Hervey Bay Seagulls' women's team a more effective outfit this season.

That's the view of co-captain Bianca Schmidt, as her teammates aim to finish the Bundaberg Rugby League regular season as Stafford Park's most successful team.

"It hasn't been too bad. I think we've come a long way from last year,” Schmidt said. "I think it's the attitude of the players. Last year was about figuring out where we're at.”

Both the women's and under-18s teams sit second on their respective tables, though the women have already won some silverware - even if the players, coaches and club officials did not know the mid-season trophy was on the line.

The club claimed the BRL's Toyota Cup after its 26-12 win against Past Brothers at Stafford Park on June 16. They received the trophy after last week's 18-4 win against Waves at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.

Tomorrow will be the third and final time the Seagulls play at their Bideford St, Torquay, home ground this year.

They have played six games at Salter Oval with one more to come, and one each at Maryborough's Eskdale Park and Childers Showground.

The Seagulls have won five lost three and drawn two games this season.

A win against Isis tomorrow will ensure Hervey Bay finishes the regular season in second, but that will not impact how the side approaches the game.

"I don't the girls have thought about it too much, we've just got to go out and play,” Schmidt said.

"We've bonded with the guys a lot more this year, we support them and they support us, and we train together every Tuesday night.”

Coach Brendan Bowers said the team had played well in patches, and hoped they will sustain the run to the finals.

Kick-off is at noon.