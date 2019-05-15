Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The universities swiping right the most.
The universities swiping right the most.
Dating

The university with the ‘randiest’ students in Australia

by Gold Coast Bulletin
15th May 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STUDENTS at a Gold Coast university has been revealed to be one of the randiest in Australia, clocking up one of the highest numbers of 'swipe rights' with dating app Tinder.

Bond University in Robina is rated seventh in the nation in a list released this morning, trailing only behind far bigger institutions such as the University of Sydney.

The list was topped by the University of Western Australia, which has 19,500 students enrolled versus 4500 at Bond.

A new statue built at Bond University as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Cavan Flynn, Bond University.
A new statue built at Bond University as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Cavan Flynn, Bond University.

A Tinder spokesperson said the results showed students are embracing life on campus.

"This is vital information for those weighing up their uni options for next year," the spokesperson said.

"It's no wonder Tinder is all the craze on these university campuses - all these students are Gen Z, which is a generation known for embracing their singledom and independence, and for living for the fun, exciting adventure that is being single."

It's not the only excitement at Bond - the university is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary with a series of events.

The university was also recently ranked among the world's top 20 in the prestigious Times Higher Education list.

 

MOST SWIPE RIGHTS ON TINDER

1. University of Western Australia

2. Western Sydney University

3. Curtin University

4. University of Sydney

5. University of Wollongong

6. University of Queensland

7. Bond University

8. University of NSW

9. University of Technology Sydney

10. University of Melbourne

11. University of Newcastle

12. University of Tasmania

13. University of Canberra

14. Macquarie University

15. University of Adelaide

More Stories

dating editors picks education gold coast study university

Top Stories

    Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

    premium_icon Man accused of going on crazy rampage at Burnett Heads

    Crime A 45-YEAR-OLD Bargara man was arrested on Wedneday and charged with seven counts of wilful damage after a string of offences at Burnett Heads.

    Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    premium_icon Father of three seeks $700K after workplace fall

    News Claim lodged with court after workplace injury

    Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    premium_icon Bundy firm's finger lickin' Asian KFC deal

    News Bundy chillis on the global stage.

    Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    premium_icon Horrendous: Magistrate tears shreds off repeat drug driver

    Crime MAGISTRATE Terry Duroux has torn shreds off a repeat drug driver