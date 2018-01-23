Menu
Bond for radar detector

CAUGHT: A radar detector detector, inside a police car.
by Jim Alouat

A GIFT from a German couple proved more trouble than it was worth for Alan Gilbert Meyer.

In late November, Meyer, 73 met the couple who were travelling across Australia in a motorhome.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy said Meyer was keen to do some travelling with his wife of 32 years, and during their conversation, the topic of a radar detector came up.

At the end of the discussion the German couple, who were heading overseas, gave Meyer the detector.

The Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard that about a week later, on December 3 Meyer was travelling on the Bruce Highway, Lowmead, in a Nissan station wagon heading to Brisbane when police detected the active device.

Meyer told police he was unaware that possessing the radar detector in the car was an offence.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin considered Meyer's decision to travel four-and-a-half hours to appear in Bundaberg court and the fact he hired a lawyer, as evidence that Meyer took the matter seriously.

With a relatively minor traffic history, Meyer was released on a $400 bond to be of good behaviour for six months.

Topics:  bundaberg court radar

Bundaberg News Mail
