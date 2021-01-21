‘Bon ap-pet-it’: New healthy dog treats hits Bundy market

Keith and Tracey Golchert sell a range of 100% Australian, natural and yummy air-dried treats for dogs through new business Wanna Treatie? Picture: Rhylea Millar

Keith and Tracey Golchert sell a range of 100% Australian, natural and yummy air-dried treats for dogs through new business Wanna Treatie? Picture: Rhylea Millar

Passionate about offering a nutritious alternative to mainstream dog treats, a new Bundaberg business owner is educating the community about what we're really feeding our furry friends.

No stranger to business, Tracey Golchert who owns Bundaberg Motorcycle Centre with her husband Keith, decided to take the plunge, branching out into a brand new business of her own.

Roma enjoying an air-dried treat.

Specialising in 100% Australian, natural and healthy air-dried dog treats, Ms Golchert started selling her Wanna Treatie? products at the local markets.

"I originally came up with the idea because I have three different dogs and I used to get treats from supermarkets, but I found a lot of them were processed and wasn't completely sure what was in them," Ms Golchert said.

"Not only did I want to provide products that are good for other people's pets, but I wanted to make it affordable too, so if they wanted to give their dogs a nutritious treat, they could."

Keith and Tracey Golchert sell a range of 100% Australian, natural and yummy air-dried treats for dogs through new business Wanna Treatie? Picture: Rhylea Millar

But her brand new business soon suffered a setback after COVID-19 restrictions caused the temporary closure of all market stalls.

Fortunately restrictions eased late last year and with the help of Paradise Markets, Ms Golchert said she has been able to get her brand in the public eye.

"Public support has been great, but I definitely encourage people to come down to Paradise Markets and have a look because there's essentially something for everyone," she said.

"I wonder where some of the stallholders get their creative juices from but their work is just fantastic, the atmosphere is great and they are all such a great bunch of people - I really love it."

One happy customer enjoying air-dried treats from Wanna Treatie?

Air-drying is a process that takes anywhere from one to three days to complete and involves evaporating moisture from raw ingredients, without reducing the level of nutrients in the products and extending its expiry date.

Ms Golchert said attending the markets had also proven to be beneficial as it opened up an opportunity to educate consumers.

"Dogs are omnivores so you can give them fruits and vegetables, but they really need to have protein and bone in their diet, which these treats provide," she said.

"When you cook bones, you expose it to such high temperatures that is calcifies it, turns it brittle, causing it to shard and that's when all the problems happen, but during the air-drying process, these treats aren't exposed to heat and that's the difference.

"Air-drying naturally preserves the product without adding any salt, sugars and outside elements, plus it also condenses the nutrients, enzymes and amino acids so dogs are still getting all the goodness they would if they were eating it raw."

Offering a large variety of products, Wanna Treatie? owner Tracey Golchert sells everything from kangaroo, beef and chicken, to fish, shark and wild boar.

In addition to helping dogs achieve a balanced diet, the Bundaberg local said her range of products also help with teeth cleaning and cater for different types of allergies, medical condition and diet requirements.

Stocking everything from shark skin and fish jerky, to kangaroo tendons, goat trotters, pigs ears and wild boar heart, the business sells a large variety of products, with all ingredients listed on the packaging.

Prices start from $4 and products can be purchased from Paradise Markets in Bargara every second Sunday or by contacting the business directly through Facebook, by clicking here.