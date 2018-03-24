Menu
PREMIERS: Hervey Bay Bombers celebrate its AFL Wide Bay Women's Grand Final victory.
Bombers win the first AFL Wide Bay Women's Grand Final

Matthew McInerney
24th Mar 2018 9:03 PM

Hervey Bay Bombers are the first AFL Wide Bay Women's premiers.

The Bombers dominated the grand final clash against The Waves, running out 4.5-29 - 2.0-12 winners at Norm McLean Oval, Torquay.

Heavy rain fell just minutes after the contest began, forcing the players to cherish possession and increasing the importance of every point.

The Bombers controlled much of the game, and held their opposition scoreless for most of the clash.

Two late goals, the first points to be scored against Hervey Bay this season, were met with a rousing response from visiting fans, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

Kayla Baldwin was named Best on Ground for the Bombers, while Kayla Osborn was best for The Waves.

More to come. 

