DRESS REHEARSAL: Jay Andrew spoils the mark of Brothers Bulldogs Jack Sickerdick.
Bombers soar over Dogs in dress rehearsal match

BRENDAN BOWERS
19th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
Aussie rules: Saturday afternoon action at Norm McLean Oval Hervey Bay was a dress rehearsal for this week's Wide Bay AFL preliminary final.

In front of a large crowd the Hervey Bay Bombers proved too strong for Brothers Bulldogs, winning 15-12-102 to 5.7-37.

It was the last home game for the Hervey Bay side who used the day to celebrate the women in the club with a ladies day function.

The Hervey Bay side jumped out of the blocks scoring four goals in the first quarter to lead by 21 points at the first break.

A solid second quarter by the Bombers increased their lead to 32 at the main break.

It was the third quarter that put the match beyond the reach of Brothers Bulldogs with five goals ending any slim chance the Bundaberg side had.

Christopher Cairnduf kicked four goals for the Bombers with Jakob Tietz named 'best on ground'.

The match did not reach any great heights and both teams appeared to be preparing for next week's final.

Maryborough will host the preliminary final next week with the winner moving on to play Bay Power in the grand final.

In reserves action over the weekend, lop-sided scores were recorded.

The Maryborough Bears travelled to Bundaberg for their last match of the season to battle against Across the Waves. Waves proved too strong defeating the Bears 22.16-148 to 0.6-6.

In the other reserve grade match the Hervey Bay Bombers destroyed Brothers Bulldogs with a 28.17-185 to 3.2-20 victory.

The Bombers were the form side of the competition all season finishing well ahead of Bay Power.

ATW finished in third position ahead of Brothers Bulldogs and the Maryborough Bears.

