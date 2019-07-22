Bombers soar over ATW in 121 point demolition

Hervey Bay Bombers player Jack O'Connell gets his kick away.

Hervey Bay Bombers player Jack O'Connell gets his kick away. Brendan Bowers

AFL: Hervey Bay Bombers routed the ATW Eagles with a 121-point demolition in the Wide Bay AFL on Saturday afternoon, winning 21.18-144 to 3.5-23.

The match was out of reach for the Bundaberg team at quarter-time after the Bombers kicked seven goals to lead by 39 points at the break.

Hervey Bay continued on in the second quarter, scoring another 30 unanswered points.

ATW was able to a kick a goal in each of the final two quarters but did not put up any resistance to the surging Bomber team.

In what has been a difficult season for the Across the Waves club, the players can not be faulted for the never-give-up attitude they display in each game they play.

Hervey Bay shared the goals around with James Hickey kicking four while Travis Mills and Christopher Cairnduff kicked three each.

Best-on-ground for the Hervey Bay Bombers were Jason O'Connell, James Hickey, Todd Baldwin, Jeremy Hinton, Luke O'Toole and Jay Andrew.

The Hervey Bay Bombers' form is peaking at the right time of the season, having taken a 12-point lead over Brothers Bulldogs for second position on the ladder.

The true test for the Bombers will be next week's round 17 clash against Bay Power.

Bombers easily defeated the Bay Power team in Bundaberg last week and will be wanting to continue their recent good form as they move towards the finals.

The match shapes as a pre-cursor to the possible 2019 Grand Final.

The match will kick-off at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay on Saturday July 27 at 4pm.

Brothers Bulldogs will host ATW in the other senior match of the round at 3pm.