Bombers set to strike Bulldogs in semi-final

ACTION FINAL: The Hervey Bay Bombers play the Brothers Bulldogs in today's knock out preliminary final at Maryborough for grand final glory next week against Bay Power. Cody Fox

The last time the teams met the Bombers came away with a 15.12 (102) to 5.7 (37) strong win over Bulldogs but will be wary of them for the final.

While the Bombers have come away with a majority of head-to-head wins, the team is still wary of the Bulldogs for the knock out game.

Bombers coach Darren Hunter said the last game for the round did not count for much and tomorrow's game would be the one that mattered.

"Last week was a dead rubber and both teams rested up their players for this final,” Hunter said.

"We are coming in with a good winning form and got our mojo back playing over the last six weeks.”

Bombers have come in with a wet sail to the final on the back of six consecutive wins that included two over grand-finalists Bay Power.

"Both sides have beaten Bay Power and the winner of this game will have another tough game to play because they are a quality side,” he said.

Hunter said it had been business as usual with training and game preparation and the players fine tuning a few things in preparation.

He said forward pocket Travis Mills would be important for the team to get points on the board and had 46 goals from 10 games during the regular fixture rounds.

The midfield will need Chris Wicks and Jack O'Connell to dominate the ruck to ensure Bombers are in with a chance of victory.

The game will be played in Maryborough at Port City Park, 3pm.