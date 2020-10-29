Menu
AFL 2020: Essendon Bombers part way with head of football Dan Richardson
AFL

Bombers sack head of football days before trade period

by Michael Warner
29th Oct 2020 9:55 AM
Essendon has axed head of football Dan Richardson after three years in the job

Richardson is the first victim in a sweeping review implemented by new president Paul Brasher.

The former TLA player agent joined Essendon after a stint as football boss at Richmond.

He was one of several Tigers figures poached by the Bombers, which also included new senior coach Ben Rutten and senior assistant Blake Caracella.

The Bombers, who have not won a final since 2004, endured another disastrous onfield season and it continued off it with three star players - Joe Daniher, Orazio Fantasia, Adam Saad - all walking out on the club.

 

MORE TO COME

 

Originally published as Bombers sack head of football days before trade period

