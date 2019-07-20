Menu
IN FORM: Jeremy Hinton, of the Bombers.
AFL

Bombers ready to clip Eagles' wings in Wide Bay AFL

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
20th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
AFL: For the Hervey Bay Bombers today's match against Across the Waves will be an opportunity to continue their good form after their win against Bay Power last week.

In the only senior match in round 16, the Bombers host ATW at Norm McLean Oval.

The Bombers put the brakes on Bay Power and their 11 wins in a row with a dominant display in Bundaberg last Saturday.

Hervey Bay will extend their lead over Brothers Bulldogs to eight points if they secure the win against the Eagles.

The Hervey Bay side will be wanting to stay injury free as they edge closer to the finals.

ATW are out of finals contention and will be using the remainder of the season to build for next year's season.

First bounce is at 4pm.

The reserves match between the Hervey Bay Bombers and Across the Waves starts at 2pm.

In the other reserves game, Maryborough Bears host Bay Power at Port City Park, Maryborough at 2pm.

atw bay power fc sport hervey bay bombers local sport maryborough bears wide bay afl
Fraser Coast Chronicle

