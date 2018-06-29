Menu
MAJOR IMPACT: Jack O'Connell and his fellow midfielders have been a key strength for Hervey Bay Bombers this season.
AFL

Bombers out to buck trend and win fifth straight

Matthew McInerney
by
28th Jun 2018 6:06 PM
AUSSIE RULES: If footy followed trends the Hervey Bay Bombers would drop their next four games en route to a deep run in the AFL Wide Bay finals.

The Bombers started the season with a four-game winning streak, before injury and player unavailability contributed to four successive losses.

Players have since returned and Darren Hunter's men proved why they deserve to be discussed as potential premiers with four big wins. The closest margin was last week's seven goal win against Gympie Cats, a game which umpires ended with two minutes on the clock due to a reported melee.

Hunter doesn't consider the statistical history of Hervey Bay when asked how his men will fare against Brothers Bulldogs in tomorrow's game.

He is more interested in the performance of his dominant midfield, which includes the likes of Jack O'Connell, Luke Bish and Scott Clark, and the way his team will try to stop Brothers' South Queensland squad member Tristan Taylor.

Doggies danger man Tristan Taylor.
"You can't stop him, you can only nullify him,” Hunter said of Taylor. "You just have to be smart and keep the ball low.

"Don't go to a 50-50, hit a mate 30m away. If you start popping the 50-50 you're giving it away.

"We've got Rohan Mortimer, who's about six-foot-seven, every time he goes up he hits (Tristan's) hand, so you have to cut his angles and run a bit.

"Our mids will have to be smart. We'll do some work on it (at training).”

First bounce is at 4pm.

